Obituary: CSU student Courteney Saeman

“If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord.” (Romans 14:8)

Courteney Ann Saeman was reunited with Our Lord in Heaven on February 1, 2017 at the age of 21.

Her beautiful green eyes lit up when talking about her faith, her family, her friends, and her future; she brightened up a room with her presence. Courteney was a source of comfort for those close to her, and as a result of her generous spirit, infectious smile and loving personality, she was an inspiration to many.

She was born August 2, 1995 in Denver, Colorado, to Craig Saeman and Elizabeth Saeman. Courteney attended Mullen High School. She was earning a degree in Human Development and Family Studies at Colorado State University, where she looked forward to graduating with distinction in May 2017. Courteney planned on soaking up some California sun before returning back school to pursue a Ph.D. in Occupational Therapy.

Courteney was a devout Catholic and an active member of The Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS). She had a passion for philanthropy both on campus with The Tim Tebow Foundation, and through Catholic Charities of Denver. Courteney enjoyed cheering on the Rams football team, attending concerts with friends and spending time with her family.

Courteney was an amazing daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend. Her faith in God was as beautiful as her smile, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.

Courteney is preceded in death by her mother Elizabeth Ann Saeman (nee Treinen).

Courteney is lovingly remembered by her parents, Craig and Shelly Saeman of Denver; her paternal grandparents, John and Carol Saeman of Denver; her maternal grandmother Dorothy Treinen of Sidney, Nebraska; her siblings Megan, Shauna, Jacqueline and Steven; 5 nieces and nephews, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends.

A Rosary will be offered at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church (2375 East Arizona Avenue, Denver, Colorado, 80210) on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 7:00 PM.

The Funeral Mass celebrating the life of Courteney Ann Saeman will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Parish (8035 South Quebec Street, Englewood Colorado, 80112) on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 11:00 AM, with a reception immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in Courteney’s name to The Fellowship of Catholic University Students (PO Box 18710 Golden, CO 80402-9809) or Bella Natural Women’s Care (180 East Hampden Ave. Suite 100A Englewood, Colorado 80113).