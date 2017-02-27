Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Nystrom named Mountain West Player of the Week

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Sports, Women's Basketball

Days after securing an unprecedented fourth consecutive Mountain West regular season championship, Colorado State senior guard Ellen Nystrom was named Mountain West Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

The weekly honor is Nystrom’s third this season and fourth of her career. The only other Ram to win the award this season was Elin Gustavsson on Jan. 30.

After winning Mountain West Player of the Year in her junior season (2015-16), Nystrom has followed up in her senior campaign by averaging 14.5 points, nine rebounds and eight assists per game.

In the victory over New Mexico, Nystrom recorded 22 points with 10 rebounds and six assists, ensuring that the Rams at the very least would have a share of the league title. In the game, Nystrom played a key role down the stretch, driving past UNM’s Richelle van der Keijl and making a layup to put CSU up by three (58-55) with a few seconds remaining.Then on the Lobos ensuing possession, Nystrom blocked a three-point attempt to tie the game by Alex Lapeyrolerie.

Nystrom followed up in the most recent game against San Diego State University by totalling seven points, eight rebounds and 10 assists in a 80-46 win that ensured Colorado State’s fourth consecutive Mountain West regular season title.

Nystrom and Colorado State close out their regular season this week at Wyoming on Feb. 28, and March 3 at home against Nevada.

Collegian sports reporter Justin Michael can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit corporate.collegian.com for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Newsroom: 970-491-7513; news@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level
Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Send us your news
KCSU FM
Collegian Archives
Student Video Productions
Advertise with us
Work for us! Employment Application
About us
Frequently Asked Questions
Licensing Our Content