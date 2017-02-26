Nintendo will be switching it up come March

Nintendo has always been the gaming company known for re-imagining and revolutionizing the concept of gaming worldwide. Their latest console will only switch up the concepts even more with a hybrid between stationary and handheld gaming.

After Nintendo’s big reveal via livestream back in January that touched upon in-depth features of the new console along with a strong marketing campaign for both potential consumers and investors, Nintendo unveiled upcoming games that will launch for the Switch over the course of 2017.

With the failure to sell Wii U, Nintendo has sought to make the Switch bring them back into the competition. Their strategy to do so has been mainly to rely on the new, highly anticipated Legend of Zelda game to be the Switch’s driving force at launch on March 3.

While many rejoiced for a new Zelda title, others were more skeptical with a lack of other favorite game titles nowhere to be seen or heard of and other fans were critical about what the console had to offer at its price tag of $300.

For many students, the anticipation for the Switch launch was a balanced mix of both excitement and skepticism.

There were a few students who are huge Metroid fans and to hear no news about a new game after several years, despite a highly disliked spin-off game, was not a system seller. Others who remained on the edge were uneasy about the steep price tag for a console that according to them, “lacked sufficient battery life, ranging from 3-7 hours on handheld.” That large variable of playtime did not reside well, which is understandable for a new console competing at Xbox and Playstation prices, there is a lot of expectations it needs to meet.

For others, those expectations are met with the concept of being able to take their games on the go without the hindrance that the Wii U had where it had to stay within a general vicinity of the console.

“It’s going to be good and launch really well because people are super excited for [The Legend of Zelda] Breath of the Wild,” said Colorado State University student Chelsea Williams, who also goes by “Dwayne” at the Super Smash Bros club.

Williams also love the puns that Nintendo used during their livestream, a positive comment about the console that was unique and never mentioned before.

When the Switch launches next week, the trend seems to be more positive that the system will do well at launch. Unfortunately though, many students said they would not be buying it at launch even if they wanted to because of money restrictions. So although the new Nintendo console is being praised highly, it is safe to assume that the price tag is rather steep and would have been preferred at its lower-end speculated cost of $250 to be more reasonable for students.