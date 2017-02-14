New dating app brings people together based on what they hate

Maybe you have a hard time bonding over what you like. Maybe you really just want to find that special someone who really hates socks and sandals just as much as you do.

Hater matches its users based on what they mutually hate. It may sound like an unappealing concept, but studies and school rivalries have shown that people bond more over things they do not like rather than what they do like. Because where is the fun in talking about positive shit when there are things you can passionately get pissed off about? That is much more fun for us kids these days.

1. How hating works

After you sign up for Hater through Facebook, you will find that it works much like other dating apps of its kind. You swipe right or left just like you would on Tinder, Bumble or the road when you are late for an exam.

But instead of immediately showing you other users, the app displays a card stack of topics for you to hate on. The topics can range from anything as trivial as Pepsi, to hot-button issues like building a wall.

Contrary to the app’s main appeal, you do not actually have to be a spiteful bastard on every topic you are given. Swiping up means that you love the thing on the screen, compared to swiping down for hate. If you do not hold extremely passionate views about, for instance, dead gorillas, you can swipe left to dislike it, or you can swipe right to like it.

Or, if you do not hold any opinion at all and dead memes are not relevant to you, you can tap the topic to move onto the next one. As a bonus, you can display the percentages of what other people chose on any given topic. However, I am not entirely sure if the percentages come from the entire Hater user base, or only the users around you. But I am sure that Harambe is in a better place now.

2. Your profile

Because the app relies heavily on how you swipe on topics, there is minimal customization for your own profile. Bios are almost non-existent aside from being able to add a caption to an uploaded photo.

You can choose a gender, either male or female, and you can choose your sexual preference, either men, women or both.

The age range can be set anywhere from 18 to 80, but as of now you cannot set your preferred distance. It says it finds the people nearest to you, but because the app is new the user base is scattered. A lot of people I saw on the app were between 25 to 50 miles away.

3. Other people’s profiles

The profiles on Hater can display up to five photos of varying quality, depending on your tastes as an individual. To look through each person’s photo, you tap it to get to the next one. Displayed at the bottom is a mini-bio consisting of the person’s first name, age, distance away from you and match strength. The app compares yours and the other person’s list of hates and loves and sees how similar they are.

You can also tap their mini-bio to get an in-depth look at what they hate.

When you and another user have a stark disagreement on a topic, it will be prominently displayed in the mini-bio. For example, if I said I loved black licorice, but the person I am looking at said they hated it, not only would I be seen as a vile human being, but their mini-bio would say “HATES BLACK LICORICE.”

4. Actually matching with someone

So if you and another person both swipe right on each other, then congratulations! The app notifies you that “someone doesn’t hate you,” and you can start chatting with that person, and maybe start imagining your future together as well.

In the event where you find yourself lacking a killer opening line, you can settle for using a Hater Card.

Hater Cards are conversation starters. A prompt gets displayed on-screen, and below it is a list of responses you can choose from.

The other person gets the prompt as well, and they get to choose their own answer. Once both people choose their response, they get displayed in the chat. It is like a mini “Cards Against Humanity,” but with two people and less moral corruption.

Or if you feel like your digital wit is on point, you can just send a message yourself.

So maybe Hater is what you have been missing out on in the world of dating apps. Who knows? Maybe there is a fellow Ram out there waiting to hate on the exact same things as you.