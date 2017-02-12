Nate Jackson tackles social issues with comedy at CSU

Snowflakes. That is the new term being used to describe the millennial generation when discussing sensitive topics. However, during Nate Jackson’s comedy show at Colorado State University’s Lory Student Center there wasn’t an offended person in sight.

After tamely sauntering out onto the stage Jackson ran back behind the curtain as he re-announced his self, only this time with music.

“You have to come out when the beat drops,”Jackson said.

As he made his grand re-entrance, Jackson wasted no time as he immediately went into discussing controversial topics like the Trump presidency and Harambe all the way to differences in how religion is celebrated.

“It was a really good show,” said CSU student Quavon Wedgeworth. “It was kind of stereotypical but it was a funny type of stereotypical. The way he was incorporating black religion and cultural values in the church I feel like it could get people excited about church.”

The comedy show was being hosted by the Lory Student Center as a celebration in honor of black history month. The Black/African American Cultural Center, B/AACC, worked hard to bring Jackson to campus. The comedy served as a way to educate students on common stigmas and issues that the black community faces each and every day while poking a little fun at it.

“This year is also the 40th anniversary of B/AACC, formerly known as Black Student Services, and we are pleased to recognize and celebrate all those who have worked for student inclusion on campus for so long,” says director of B/AACC Bridgette Johnson.

Jackson used improv to play off the audience and include them into his act. While a lot of it was jokes made at their expenses, Jackson’s wit and charming personality left no one with hard feelings.

“Although he picked on people it was very humorous,” said CSU student Brianna Purnell. “He made sure everyone was cool with what he was talking about.”

Along with world events that spread like wildfire in the public’s eye, Jackson also covered common stereotypes associated with different ethnicities.

“He really incorporated a lot of stereotypes,” Purnell said. “He incorporated things you would normally see in the black community. It brought us together in that way.”

While most agree that the topic of race is a very important one, the audience was glad to be able to relax on a Friday night an see the humorous side. Jackson’s performance left students feeling inspired and included on a campus that is widely known as predominately white.

“It’s really cool having someone who knows what its like to be a person of color and being a role model,” Purnell said. “It just gives a little bit of hope for the black community.”

While all of the topics covered by Jackson are very important, students loved the idea of being able to laugh at their own ethnicities. In a time that is filled with nothing but heated debate, it was a good reminder to sit back every once in a while and just laugh.