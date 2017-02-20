More Than a Cup of Noodles

Being a college student, you might not always have the time or ingredients to make exquisite meals every night. You may also not have the everyday leisure to spend copious amounts of money on quality restaurant cuisine. Often times getting creative with what’s in the fridge is the only option.

Ramen being one of the most staple college meals, often consumed for breakfast, lunch and dinner, can get stale on occasion. However, just simply adding leftovers from your fridge can bring a palate of new flavors to the dish. Spending the extra time preparing this meal may be well worth the effort.

Ramen From Home:

Ingredients

Chopped green onions

1 ramen seasoning packet

1 package of ramen

1 large egg

Crushed red chili

1/4 cooked chicken breast

Instructions

Cook chicken at 450 degrees for Place egg in a pot of water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Remove from heat and cover for 8-10 minutes. Follow cooking instructions on ramen packet for broth and noodles. Assemble the dish, adding chopped green onions and crushed red chilis to your liking.

(It is also an option to add any leftovers you may have in your fridge.)