Missed opportunities plague Rams at Texas Classic

When the dust settled, Colorado State softball came away from their opening weekend at the Texas Classic with a 2-3 record.

The Rams picked up both wins against Maryland, but struggled against Minnesota and Texas.

CSU scored five runs in the first inning of the year against Maryland. Sophomore Lauren Buchanan was hitting in the clean-up spot of the lineup and hit a home run on the third pitch she saw. The ball traveled over the left field fence and put the Rams up 4-0 before an out was recorded. The Rams went on to defeat the Terrapins 14-5 in six innings.

Next up on the docket was the hosting Texas Longhorns, who shutout CSU 8-0 in five innings. Sophomore pitcher Bridgette Hutton walked six batters, gave up six hits and had eight earned runs against in the game. The offense struggled to bring home runs as they left seven runners on base and were only able to get three hits.

Day two started out very similar as the Rams got out to another quick start against Maryland when they put up three runs in the first inning.

“That was a big focus of ours from the fall,” said CSU head coach Jen Fisher about the team’s quick starts. “We want to score early and often and put pressure on the other team.”

McCorkhill smashed another home run to give the Rams those three runs. It was her second home run in as many days and already tie her with her season total of home runs last season.

“Hannah (McCorkhill) looks really good and she’s really understanding the system,” Fisher said. “She looks strong and confident and that’s the hitter we envision her being moving forward.”

Next for the Rams was the biggest challenge they would face in No. 14 (USA Softball ranking) Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Buchanan played her role to perfection once again to start out the game, roping a double to bring home Nelson and put the Rams up 1-0. The Gophers responded in the top of the second however by putting up two runs.

On the mound, Hutton held one of the nations top teams scoreless for three straight innings. However, the offense once again could not close the deal as they left nine runners on base for the game, including a moment in the bottom of the third with the bases loaded. CSU went on to lose 5-1 to the Gophers.

The final day featured another matchup with Texas in which the Rams would show improvement, but not enough to get the win.

Down 5-0 in the fifth inning and with two outs, junior Hayleigh Evans notched a single and senior Haley Hutton followed suit with a single of her own. A wild pitch, a single from senior Taryn Arcarese and walk to Nelson later, CSU was down 5-2 and had Buchanan at the plate representing the tying run. It was three strikes, however, and Buchanan was out and the inning was over.

Texas responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth and ultimately provided the final score of 7-2.

“We see it as an opportunity,” Fisher said about playing high ranked teams. “We are trying to make that turn where we can matchup with these teams…it is time for us to start getting those kind of wins for the program.”

Colorado State (2-3) will head to Las Vegas for the DeMarini Desert Classic, Feb 17-19. Coach Fisher will remind her team to “keep working the process,” as they take on Idaho State, Northern Iowa, Southern Utah, Hawaii and Weber State.

Collegian sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @ajwrules44