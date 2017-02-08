Mark Hoppus hints at new Blink-182 music in April

It hasn’t even been a full year since the release of Blink-182’s comeback album “California.” Now there is a possibility that we are in for more music within a couple of months.

Mark Hoppus, singer and bass player for the pop-punk powerhouse is notable for his twitter activity. Friday afternoon he posted this tweet where he was willing to answer any and all fan questions.

It was only a matter of time before a fan tweeted asking about new Blink-182 music and how soon it would be until we got some. Sure enough, Mark Hoppus responded and in a now deleted tweet and said it would be around the month of April.

Now, this is not the first instance of a rumor related to new music from Blink-182 since post-“California.” Drummer Travis Barker has stated in the past that they wrote twice as many songs than what was put on the record. Possibly meaning the band is releasing the additional 12 or 13 tracks that they wrote when recording “California.” Barker, additionally has also stated that they have been working on a deluxe version of the record, which may be what Hoppus hinted at.

All this news follows not long after the announcement that former guitarist and vocalist of Blink-182, Tom DeLonge will now be directing his first film titled “Strange Times.” A film about skateboarders and aliens. DeLonge was kicked out of the band back in 2015, and “California” was the first record that was put out without his contribution. Matt Skiba from Alkaline Trio has replaced DeLonge within Blink-182.