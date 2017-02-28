Man arrested for possession of 19 pounds of marijuana after house caught fire

Larimer County deputies responded to the fire last Wednesday afternoon to assist Poudre Fire Authority at the 600 block of Eric Street in Fort Collins. The fire began on the rear deck of the home and was extinguished by the firefighters, according to a Larimer County Sheriff’s Office press release.

While investigating the fire a firefighter pointed out the possible presence of marijuana concentrate in the garage.

Jason Heimann, who was a resident of the home along with a woman and three children, was interviewed by the deputies. After returning with a search warrant the officers seized 3.63 pounds of marijuana concentrate and 19.02 pounds of marijuana.

An arrest warrant was issued for Heimann as he could not be located during the seizure. Officers searched throughout the Fort Collins and Loveland area as well as in locations in Ault and Windsor.

Heimann turned himself in at the Larimer County Jail on Saturday and was booked on the following allegations:

possession with intent to distribute between five and 50 pounds of marijuana

possession with intent to distribute between 2.5 pounds and 25 pounds of marijuana concentrate

extraction of marijuana concentrate using hazardous substance

child abuse

reckless endangerment

possession of drug paraphernalia

Heimann posted $20,000 bond and was released on Feb. 25.

Collegian reporter Jenn Yingling can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @jenn_yingling.