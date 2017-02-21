Man arrested after repeated stabbing in Fort Collins residence

A man was repeatedly stabbed at a residence on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the 1700 block of Erin Court in Fort Collins on Monday around 1 p.m.

Eric Mueller, 26, entered the apartment where Raul Ortiz, 42, and others were located. Mueller, Ortiz and the others became involved in an altercation and then Mueller stabbed Ortiz repeatedly.

Mueller was arrested and taken to Larimer County Jail. Mueller was charged with First Degree Burglary and First Degree Assault. The phone call was made to Fort Collins 9-1-1 at 1:02 p.m..

All involved parties were known to each other. Ortiz was transported to Medical Center of the Rockies for injuries.

The crime is still being investigated.

Anyone with more information about this incident should contact Detective Josh Goldschmidt at 970-416-2387 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

Collegian reporter Hailey Deaver can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @autumn_hail.