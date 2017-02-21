Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Man arrested after repeated stabbing in Fort Collins residence

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Crime, News Tagged With: , , , ,

A man was repeatedly stabbed at a residence on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the 1700 block of Erin Court in Fort Collins on Monday around 1 p.m.

Eric Mueller, 26, entered the apartment where Raul Ortiz, 42, and others were located. Mueller, Ortiz and the others became involved in an altercation and then Mueller stabbed Ortiz repeatedly.

stabbing dude.jpg
Eric Mueller was arrested and taken to Larimer County Jail on Monday after his involvement with a stabbing incident. Mueller was charged with First Degree Burglary and First Degree Assault. (Photo Courtesy of Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

Mueller was arrested and taken to Larimer County Jail. Mueller was charged with First Degree Burglary and First Degree Assault. The phone call was made to Fort Collins 9-1-1 at 1:02 p.m..

All involved parties were known to each other. Ortiz was transported to Medical Center of the Rockies for injuries.

The crime is still being investigated.

Anyone with more information about this incident should contact Detective Josh Goldschmidt at 970-416-2387 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

Collegian reporter Hailey Deaver can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @autumn_hail.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit corporate.collegian.com for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Newsroom: 970-491-7513; news@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level
Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Send us your news
KCSU FM
Collegian Archives
Student Video Productions
Advertise with us
Work for us! Employment Application
About us
Frequently Asked Questions
Licensing Our Content