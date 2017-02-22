LTTE: Clark building embodies student issues on campus

Editor’s Note: The views expressed in the following letter to the editor are those of the writer only and do not necessarily represent the views of the Collegian or its editorial board.

Looking around the Colorado State University campus one will find new buildings and facilities, a new stadium and increasing enrollment. Among other things, some students may argue that their most essential needs are being overlooked.

Parking options are decreasing, tuition is increasing, older infrastructure is decaying and some faculty members are being worked for dismal wages. Even some student athletes who do not play the most popular sports feel like they are being overlooked. What about buildings that serve the most? They seem to be forgotten.

Given recent spending patterns it is not that our University cannot finance these things, it is that they are not at the top of the priorities list. We know that the University tries to prioritize student issues, but the following issue is the most prominent at hand:

The one symbol on campus that embodies all of these concerns is the Andrew G. Clark building. Not only is it a massive building in the center of campus, but it also houses five departments and its lecture halls are used to teach introductory courses to thousands. This means the building serves almost all new students on campus.

Still, doorways need to be widened for two-way traffic to avoid fire hazards, parts of the ceiling are drowning in asbestos and the chalk blackboards were only removed not too long ago, among other issues. Clark is a symbol of the failure to put students first and is the best symbol for hope on this University’s campus.

Paying bankrupting tuition to be in Clark is like paying money to smoke cigarettes; somewhere along the way you went too far to quit, but it slowly kills you every time you pay the bill.

Rams for Representation is hosting a Student Issues Forum on the LSC Plaza, Feb. 23 at noon where students, faculty and members of the community will be discussing change on campus.