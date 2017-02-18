Living the Alternative: 10 things that instantly annoy college students

While there are a variety of things that can make any college student groan with annoyance, it simply takes any of these 10 to potentially turn a good day into a bad one.

1. When your phone goes off in class

Sure we are all familiar of the classic iPhone ring tone and we are generally accustomed to ignoring it, however, nothing is more embarrassing when music or noise from ads goes off in class loud enough to alert the professor that you aren’t paying attention.

2. Parking tickets

CSU parking is literally the worst. And I’m not talking about the options for spaces,but more like the little white cars that travel around ensuring your day goes sour. Sure, we know we should pay. But, what average student is okay with paying $4 to $8 for just a couple of hours? And if you don’t pay you can almost guarantee a $45 ticket. Parking permits? Hardly an option when it costs more than 400 dollars.

3. When your seat is taken

This may seem trivial, but when you’ve pretty much claimed your territory it gets really annoying to show up and see some random person take your spot after you’ve sat there only all semester.

4. Gap in wifi

CSU doesn’t exactly have the best wifi, but the most annoying part is when you go from ‘CSU-eid’ to ‘CSU-guest’ without realizing it. One moment you’re cruising the internet and the next you’re getting lost signal notifications. It becomes literally crushing to someone’s motivation to get anything done.

5. Required textbooks

Every professor likes to say that their textbooks are required for surviving that semester. So, it is not until $200 and a semester later that you realize you didn’t even open the wrapping on the book or even read the first chapter. If only there was a way teachers could actually be real with us on what we really need.

6. Group projects

Sure, some people strive in this type of forced social interaction, but for those of us who work better as lone wolves, this really just puts an additional weight on the project. It gets even worse when you have a group of others who like to work alone also, making it become a forced event.

7. Tangled headphones

Your perfectly untangled headphones go into your bag ready to be used. Then, in the span of a class they somehow turn into a knotted mess that take you the whole walk to your next class to untangle.

8. All Core Curriculum Courses

In a liberal arts based university, we are forced to take courses in every subject like we did in high school. You think that would have fallen by the wayside, but unfortunately it is still mandatory. Forget those fun classes in your major you wanted to take because if you can pass the subjects that are toughest for you, you end up being doomed to a viscous cycle.

9. Professors that take attendance

Sure, being in college gives you a sense of freedom or so you thought when you enrolled. However, there are those dreaded teachers who like to think their class should be your number one priority, and because of that, if you miss even one class you also miss out on points making it a pain to try and make up for.

10. When teachers randomly call on you

Thank god for those students who like to talk a lot and participate in class because without them professors get bold enough to ask at random. It is literally a game of chance and of course they call on the student that does not know the answer and thus proceed to roast them accordingly.