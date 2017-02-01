Lincoln Center’s spring 2017 lineup

The spring lineup at the Lincoln Center has been announced. Here are some of the upcoming acts:

“An evening of Acoustic Guitar and Piano” with Eric Johnson

Through years of practice and hard work Johnson has established himself as one of the world’s foremost electric guitarists. “This type of music has always been a part of me,” says Johnson on his website. “But I never showcased it on any kind of bigger level, like a full acoustic record. With ‘EJ,’ I just decided to be more honest with myself and everybody, and show more of my personal side.” This show will be a rare treat to fans because Johnson is stepping out of his comfort zone and using an acoustic guitar only to promote his 12th album, “EJ.” Johnson will be performing on Feb. 7. Tickets cost $15 a seat.

Maragret Cho

If you are not in the mood for music or film, then you might want to check out the show on Feb. 24. “Having been nominated for three Grammy Awards and one Emmy Award, her comedy tours are a constant sell-out both here and abroad,” says the Lincoln Center website. Cho is unapologetic as she takes on current topics while adding a hilarious twist. Seats cost $20 but leave the young ones at home, this is for mature audiences only.

Travis Tritt

Two-time Grammy award winner Travis Tritt will also be performing. Tritt has dedicated his life to country music for over 25 years, bringing life into the country music scene. “On the heels of sold-out shows throughout his solo acoustic tour and amid a heavy tour schedule that takes Tritt and his band across the country to play for packed out crowds,” says the Lincoln Center website, “the Southern-rock influenced Country artist topped the SoundScan Top 200 Catalog Country Albums chart for 50 consecutive weeks.” Tritt will be performing on April 23. Tickets will cost $20 for each seat.

Illstyke & Peace Productions

A common idea about the theater is that all the acts consist of opera, classical music and ballet. If that is not the type of music you are into then maybe this production will be a good choice. This group has dedicated their passion for dancing to purposefully educating audiences on the roots of hip-hop.

According to the website,”Illstyle & Peace Productions creates work rooted in West African Dance, contemporary and old school hip-hop blended with an eclectic mix of dance and performance disciplines including tap, ballet, DJing, and beatboxing.”

The main goal of this group is to help people learn how to break out of the negative stereotypes that come along with hip-hop. They want to spread a message of peace and awareness while showing the world how great this art form can be.

Illstyle & Peace Productions will be performing on Feb. 25 with tickets starting at $16.

One Man Star Wars Trilogy

If you are a huge fan of Star Wars then this is a must see. Canadian actor Charles Ross will be performing his one-man rendition of the infamous franchise. During the 60 minutes on stage, the audience will get Ross’s pure talent. That means no costumes, sets, props or anything else that can be used on stage.



According to Ross’s website One Man Star Wars Trilogy is “officially endorsed by Lucasfilm, One-Man-Star Wars Trilogy has been performed for over a million Star War fans from London’s West end, off Broadway, Dubai, and the Sydney Opera House.”

Ross will be performing on Feb. 9. Regular tickets start at $26. There will also be a pre-show cosplay event.

Swan Lake

One of the most beloved classics will be brought to life yet again during the Russian National Ballet Theater’s performance of “Swan Lake.”

“Presented by a vibrant company deeply dedicated to the timeless tradition of classical Russian ballet,” says the Lincoln Center Website, “this full-length fantasy ballet tells the story of a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer’s curse.”

The performance will be on Feb. 15 with tickets starting at $43. You may stay after for the free post-show discussion.

If you are interested in any of these shows, tickets are on sale now. For more information on prices and shows check out the Lincoln Center’s website at lctix.com.