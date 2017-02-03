Let’s Talk About Mental Health

Do you ever feel as though the world is closing in around you? That one more mistake will cause the ceiling to come crashing down? Do you struggle to sleep at night from the endless cycle of worrying? Do you lie to yourself, pretending you’re fine when in reality you know you’re not? It’s okay to admit the truth that perhaps you could be struggling with a mental illness.

This surreptitious, taboo monster impacts so many people’s lives, manifesting in a variety of forms such as anxiety, eating disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, and depression to name a few.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 44,193 Americans commit suicide each year. For each of these, there are 25 other attempts.

The National Alliance of Mental Illness estimates that 1 in 5 American adults suffer from a mental illness. That’s 43.8 million people annually in the U.S. alone. Additionally, 21.4 percent of young adults age 13-18 reportedly struggle with mental illness, along with 13 percent of kids ranging from 8 to15 years old.

Despite these alarming statistics, the topic of mental illness often goes unaddressed. It’s ubiquity in our society should mean we can talk about it freely, but all too often it gets swept under the rug instead.

While it is true that mental illnesses can’t be seen on an X-ray or mended with a cast like a broken bone, they are still just as real and deserve the same attention.

If we continue to avoid addressing it head on, then we will never be able to improve the situation. If people are afraid to bring it up, then they are less likely to seek help. It’s time we start talking about mental illness so that we may further develop the programs and systems and better help individuals.

It’s time we stop pretending that mental illnesses aren’t real and debunk the negative stigmas associated with them. People with mental illness are not crazy. We’re not being dramatic, and it’s not a phase. We’re just people.

Below is a list of resources available if you or someone you know is struggling with mental illness.

The Colorado State University Health Network provides free counseling services at Aylesworth NW 123. The program offers both individual and group sessions, as well as workshops such as Anxiety 101.

Another available resource is Colorado Crisis Services located at 1217 Riverside Ave. This support center connects people with crisis counselors and trained professionals who are available 24/7. You can also call them at (844) 493- 8255 for confidential and immediate help.

For suicide prevention, call 911 or 1-800-SUICIDE (784-2433).