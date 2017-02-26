Lengthy negotiation leads to early morning arrest at Motel 6

A woman was arrested at about 4 a.m. on Sunday morning following a nearly 7-hour negotiation with authorities.

There was a warrant issued for the arrest of Jennifer Buster, who was located at the Motel 6 on Mulberry Street and I-25.

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies were attempting to serve the arrest warrant at the motel when they observed Buster in possession of a handgun. She initially refused to cooperate with their requests, so the Larimer County Regional SWAT Team responded to the scene.

After what authorities called a lengthy negotiation the SWAT team took Buster into custody at about 4 a.m. Occupants of five rooms were evacuated and relocated in the motel while the negotiation took place.

Jennifer Buster was arrested on a no bond warrant for Failure to Comply following a DUI conviction.

