La Creperie Serves Sweet French Breakfast

Campus has a thriving brunch culture, which means every weekend morning holds potential for bottomless mimosas and breakfast desserts.

La Creperie & Bakery, the only French restaurant in Fort Collins, specializes in crepes but serves up a variety of traditional food.

Starting at 11 a.m. the cafe offers a lunch menu, but their all-day breakfast truly shines. La Creperie boasts a long list of sweet and savory crepes alike. One that is on the list is Galette, which is a buckwheat crepe served with meat, fish, or vegetables.

The Suzette crepe is filled with raspberries, grilled almonds, whipped cream, and Grand Marinier flavor. Photo credit: Lexi Elio

The cafe is clearly advertised as cash-only. Though they have an on-site ATM, making use of cards’ cash-back feature or stopping by the bank could prevent an unnecessary fee.

La Creperie quickly fills up on weekends, so expect a wait time of about a half hour. While waiting for your table, you can peruse colorful artwork that fills the walls with dreams of France.

“They play a video [of] decorating cakes, it’s so relaxing,” Haley Land, sophomore mechanical engineering, said. “You can tell the people here really love what they do.”

La Creperie sells its baked goods individually or in bulk. Ten flavors of macaroons are pictured. Photo credit: Lexi Elio

Many of the treats featured on screen are sold in a small bakery to the side of the hostess stand. Lighted display cases are lined with homemade pastries, like beignets, macaroons, and tarts.

La Creperie makes all pastries from scratch, but is especially well known for its croissants. The owner, Jean Claude, grew up in his father’s bakery in France.

Clockwise: the Suzette crepe, Professeur Steve galette, cocotte brioche. Photo credit: Lexi Elio

The restaurant is open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the bakery 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., although both close a half hour early on Sundays. La Creperie is closed Mondays.

 

