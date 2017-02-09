Kendall Reagan Nutrition Center to host Vegan Valentine’s Date Night

The Kendall Reagan Nutrition Center is holding a Vegan Valentine’s Day Date Night Cooking Class for pairs. It will be two hours long, and attendees will cook four dishes.

“(Throughout the evening) we will be talking about nutrition,” said Amanda Boostrom, research associate at the Kendall Reagan Nutrition Center and the dietician leading the class.

In addition to having a fun and entertaining evening, it is also an opportunity to learn about cooking and how to make vegan meals.

Boostrom said she wants to teach others how to prepare vegan food using tofu.

“Tofu is such a good source of protein and many people shy away from it,” Boostrom said.

This event takes place three times throughout the semester in addition to the other events put on by the center.

“We try and choose a different theme for each event,” Boostrom said.

This is the first vegan-themed event the center is putting on. Boostrom said she had a personal interest in exploring this theme because she grew up as a vegetarian.

The group will cook barbecue tofu kebabs with vegetables, Italian stuffed zucchini boats, a dairy-free avocado potato salad and a chocolate peanut butter pie. These meals will be cooked during the class to be enjoyed at the end, so pairs are encouraged to come hungry. Additionally, according to the nutrition center’s website, all meals are “tested for taste, ease and maximum nutrition” prior to the class.

The meals can be recreated and each participant at the end of the event will receive a recipe packet of the meals cooked, as well as tips on how to effectively cook the dishes.

While it is advertised as a “date night” cooking class, it does not have to be. Friends and colleagues are welcome to cook and dine; your partner for the evening does not have to be your romantic partner. The pairs will start with a beer tasting, making this an event for those who are 21 or older, that will segue into a class where they will cook four different vegan plates.

This class will take place on Feb. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kendall Reagan Nutrition Center.