Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

If You Missed Free Zoo Day, Here’s a Recap in Photos

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts & Entertainment, College Avenue Tagged With: , , ,

For over 100 years the Denver Zoo has been home to a host of critters from across the globe. Throughout the years they have been committed to maintaining the highest quality of animal care, staying active in conservation efforts and educating the people of Colorado.

According to guest relations at the Denver Zoo the Scientific and Cultural Facility District assures that organizations across Denver offer a few days each year of free admission because of tax breaks. So on Feb. 12th, 2017 the zoo treated the public to a free day, allowing more people to hear their message and visit the wide variety of animals they care for.

If you missed it, do not fret! There is another free day in November. Check out these photos to hold you off until then.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit corporate.collegian.com for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Newsroom: 970-491-7513; news@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level
Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Send us your news
KCSU FM
Collegian Archives
Student Video Productions
Advertise with us
Work for us! Employment Application
About us
Frequently Asked Questions
Licensing Our Content