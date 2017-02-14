How to treat yourself on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day, some love it some hate it. The idea of spending one day to show someone your love and affection is an age-old cliche that has been exhausted. It does not really matter what your preference is, it is a fun excuse to eat chocolate and buy stuffed animals for yourself. If you are celebrating this Valentine’s Day solo, then keep reading. Here are the top ways you can show yourself a little T.L.C. this holiday.

Hikes

“Hikes are always the best,” says Colorado State University student Christina Peacock.

We live in a state that is known for some of the most beautiful hiking locations in the United States. Instead of staring at your Facebook page watching what everyone else is doing, unplug and reconnect with nature. You have been working hard since the holidays, relaxing in a peaceful environment can be the best thing you have done for yourself all year.

Movies



All kinds of movies premiere this week. Call up some friends or family and head down to the theater. You can make some memories and potentially find a new favorite film at the same time. If your friends or family are busy, it is 100 percent OK to go alone. Alone time is a great way to decompress and learn more about yourself.

Dinner

Eating alone can be one of the best things. You can take your time and eat at your own pace. There is no pressure to keep up a conversation either. If you do not feel like talking, you can read or listen to music. This is also a great way to meet new people. Just make sure you are not crashing someone’s date.

“I like to make a distinction between solitude and being alone,” said alternative medicine public speaker Deepak Chopra in an interview with NPR. “Alone signifies loneliness, whereas solitude means really connecting with yourself.”

Bathe

Baths are so relaxing. Fill your tub up with warm water and dump your favorite bubble bath or bath bombs into the water for something extra. During this time watch your favorite shows or catch up on a book you have been putting off.

Massage

“Spoiling yourself is always fun if no one else is there to spoil you,” says CSU student Maddy Mcginty. “Treat yourself to a box of chocolates and some pampering!”

Messages can help to relax your muscles and even detoxify your body. Tight muscles can be very uncomfortable and could cause a ton of problems later in life. Places that offer these services usually give out deals for Valentine’s Day along with other spa services. Students can go to the rec center and pay for a message at an affordable price.

Beauty Day

Getting a haircut can make you feel like a whole new person. Most salons will wash your hair while giving you a scalp massage. There is nothing more satisfying than watching all those old split ends be cut off. While looks are not everything, sometimes changing things up can make you feel great.

Clubbing

This is another great way to meet people and gain some new experiences. Fort Collins is home to a few interesting clubs such as Sundance. You can either mingle with other people or show off your impressive dance moves on the floor.

Parties

There are a lot of parties and social gatherings on Valentine’s Day. CSU hosts small get togethers where students can eat free food and take dancing lessons. You can also make your own crafts or decorate cookies. If you do not want to go to these events you can check places like your church or a group you are part of. Most of the time something is being held just to give everyone a chance to interact with eachother.



While Valentine’s Day has a huge focus on couples, do not forget about yourself. One of the keys to living a happy life is loving yourself. There is nothing wrong with going alone from time to time. It does not mean anything terrible about you, it is healthy to learn how to be alone. Everyone needs time to themselves, so take advantage of being able to do whatever you want to do for yourself.