Green Report: Congress caucus to protect marijuana blossoms, marijuana could be delivered like pizza

Welcome back for another weekly report about what is happening in the budding bud industry!

The House Gets Its Own Kush Club

One of the big things to happen this past week was the creation of a cannabis caucus in the House of Representatives.

The House has many different caucuses, which are more or less small clubs that serve a special interest. There’s a caucus for black rights, women’s rights, and even Kentucky bourbon. Sadly, this new marijuana caucus doesn’t mean that representatives are getting together to smoke each other up in Congress. That would be fun to watch on C-SPAN, though.

Rather, the caucus focuses on protecting the industry by providing more stable infrastructure, such as banking and enforcement. It is comprised of four representatives thus far, including Colorado’s very own Jared Polis. The other founding members include Rep. Don Young of Alaska, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher of California and Dem. Earl Blumenaueur of Oregon.

Polis is a big a proponent of legal marijuana and its benefits regarding funding schools, creating jobs, and damaging the drug cartel business.

One challenge Polis said is getting more states to adopt the Colorado and Washington models for legalization, citing that states will be “free from federal bullying and federal interference” by doing so. Polis also commented on the new attorney general, Jeff Sessions, who has said in the past that “good people don’t smoke marijuana.” According to Polis, pursuing statutory changes will prevent states from having to rely on the “goodwill” of the attorney general.

I suppose that can be taken to mean that you only have to worry about Trump’s potential decisions on marijuana. As it currently stands, Trump believes legalization to be a state issue. Only time will tell.

Get the Door, It’s Domino Strain

Getting high and ordering pizza go hand in hand for a lot of people. In the possible future, both could be delivered to your door.



The Colorado State Senate introduced a bill that would allow home-delivery service for marijuana products. Oregon launched such a system just this month, and the Colorado bill is modeled after it.

The official name, Senate Bill 192, proposes that dispensaries and pot shops could apply for a license to deliver marijuana products to private residences of Colorado adults or medical patients.

Some of the notable provisions of the bill include:

Local jurisdictions would not be able to prohibit home-delivery sales by licensed entities.

Daily purchase limits still apply (an ounce for recreational, two for medical)

Licensed delivery operations would have to meet specific training requirements, including age verification, record-keeping, security and vehicle requirements, and limits on the amount of product that could be carried in a vehicle.

The hearing for the bill is scheduled for the first of next month with the Senate Business, Labor & Technology committee.