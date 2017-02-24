First place: CSU men and women chasing conference titles

After a pair of victories over the university of New Mexico’s hoops teams, Moby Arena is the home of not one, but two first place Mountain West basketball teams.

With three games to spare, the Colorado State women’s team (21-6, 13-2 MW) has already secured a piece of what is their fourth-straight regular season conference championship — something no MW program, men’s or women’s, had previously done — and are a win away from taking the crown outright, while the Colorado State men (19-9, 11-4 MW) sit in the driver’s seat for what would be their first league title in over 20 years.

“We are cheering for them just as hard as we are cheering for ourselves,” CSU women’s basketball coach Ryun Williams said of their CSU counterparts.

Despite frequently playing at the same time, these programs have made an emphasis to support each other throughout the year, attending each other’s games or watching when they are on the road. Now with three games remaining, the women’s team is hoping to see the men’s team accomplish what the ladies have become accustomed to.

“It would be so cool to win both the women’s and men’s championship,” Ellen Nystrom told the media Wednesday night.

While the Rams may be rooting for each other on the court, there is always room for friendly competition within the program. When asked which senior duo is more dominant, the men’s Emmanuel Omogbo and Gian Clavell or the women’s Elin Gustavsson and Ellen Nystrom, Nystrom smiled and said they would have to settle it on the court.

Williams, on the other hand, was more than willing to crack a joke, reminding everyone of how many championships the women’s team has. Although the fifth-year head coach was quick to point out it was all in fun and that he was confident in the men’s team and their ability to win the league title.

“They are going to win it, our guys are going to win it,” Williams said. “You can just see it. They are fun to watch right now and these kids (Gustavsson and Nystrom) are fun to watch, so I think it is just a good time to be a Colorado State basketball fan. There’s a lot of excitement going on in Moby and a lot of good basketball.”

Both teams will take the court again this Saturday, Feb. 25 for a pair of contests with San Diego State University. The women’s team will travel to San Diego for a 3 P.M. tipoff, while the men’s team will host the Aztecs with tipoff set for 6:00 P.M. at Moby Arena.

Collegian sports reporter Justin Michael can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.