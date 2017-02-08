CSU sweeps MW indoor track athletes of the week

For the second time this season Colorado State senior Lorenda Holston and sophomore Cole Rockhold have swept the Mountain West indoor track and field women’s and men’s athlete of the week, the conference announced Tuesday.

The duo previously swept the awards Jan. 17 following Holston setting a CSU 60-meter hurdles record and Rockhold clocking one of the top-five mile times in the nation at the Potts Invitational in Boulder, Colorado.

Holston and Rockhold had repeat performances on Feb. 2-4 at the CU Open, the same track that gave the tandem their first weekly honors.

Holston broke her own CSU 60-meter hurdles record with a 8.13 in the preliminary round. It was the third time Holston has broken the record this season. Her time matches the second-fastest time in Mountain West history and ranks 11th in the nation.

Holston added an 8.23 time in the finals at the CU Open. The Fayetteville, Georgia native’s time in the final ties the fourth-best time in CSU history, which Holston previously set at the Potts Invitational on Dec. 9. She now holds each top-five 60-meter hurdles times in CSU history.

On the men’s side Rockhold was awarded his second weekly honor of the season after clocking a mile time of 4:03.12 (3:57.19 with altitude adjustment) at the CU Open, setting a person best and the second fastest time in CSU history in the process. The altitude adjusted time of 3:57.19 ranks fourth in the nation and puts Rockhold in position to qualify for the NCAA Division-I Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Rockhold’s adjusted time of 3:57.19 would finish in the top 10 in the nation in the past five seasons. In two of the past five the sophomore’s time would finish in the top five.

Colorado State has now earned six weekly Mountain West honors this indoor season. In addition to Holston and Rockhold’s two each, juniors Mostafa Hassan and Hunter Price have received honors.

The Colorado State track and field team will be back in action Feb. 10-11 as the team splits time at the Don Kirby Classic in Albuquerque, New Mexico and the Husky Classic in Seattle, Washington.

