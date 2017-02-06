CSU student identified in fatal car crash due to ice last week

A CSU student was identified as the victim of a fatal car crash last Wednesday night as a result of the ice storm that left roads and sidewalks covered in sheets of frozen rain according to the Larimer County Corner’s office.

Courteney Saeman, 21, was a senior CSU student studying human development and family studies whose anticipated graduation was May 2017.

Saeman was traveling southbound on U.S. 287 in a 2002 Elantra Hyundai near Larimer County Road 72 when she lost control of her vehicle on a curve and was struck by a 2014 Subaru Legacy traveling northbound according to Colorado State Patrol. The driver of the Subaru Legacy has been identified as 53-year-old Cheryl Orr who sustained serious injuries and is in the care of Poudre Valley Hospital.

Ice storms, like the one that led to the fatal crash, are rare according to a report in the Coloradoan. The storm on Wednesday was a factor in at least five fatal crashes in Colorado.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. and closed a section of U.S. Highway 287 north of Fort Collins for several hours. Fort Collins Police Services responded to at least 35 crashes between 4 and 10 p.m. last Wednesday, according to a report in the Coloradoan, and Fort Collins was on accident alert from 5 to 9 p.m. The city was also under a winter weather advisory by the National Weather Service through 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

The funeral mass to celebrate Saeman will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Parish on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. and a reception will immediately follow. A rosary will be offered at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.

Saeman’s obituary can be found here. The guestbook can be signed here. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Fellowship of Catholic University Students or Bella Natural Women’s Care.

Collegian News Editor can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @erinmdouglas23.