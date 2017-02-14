CSU stadium now 80 percent complete, to be finished in August

The new Colorado State University on-campus football stadium is now 80 percent complete, according to Doug Wilson, project field manager for ICON Venue Group.

The stadium now has the majority of the wall system, concrete, precast, roofing, interior framing, drywall and major utilities finished. Wilson said the stadium has a planned substantial completion on June 9, and final completion is planned to occur on Aug. 10 after the stadium has been put through a few operational tests.

Construction began in fall 2015, and is expected to be completed and ready to be used for the first game of the 2017 football season, Colorado State vs. Abilene Christian, on Sept. 9, 2017.

The last 20 percent consists of smaller tasks such as painting, lighting, plumbing and other smaller items. Wilson also explained that this final 20 percent is also focused on finishing the field itself as well as the scoreboard.

The stadium has a total of a 20 month construction schedule, and so far roughly 16 months of construction have been completed.

Wilson said there have been no real setbacks in the construction process. He said that while every construction project has challenges, there have been no big issues that would set back the completion of the stadium.

The stadium website states when completed, the center will be able to hold over 41,000 fans, have 78,000 square feet of covered concourse, a video board four times the size of Hughes Stadium’s, an exterior made of Colorado sandstone, metal panels and glass. All of which is funded by donors and investors rather than by state or tuition funding.

Wilson explained that the countdown made by the CSU Athletics team is a countdown to kickoff, while the construction team has a countdown clock of their own.

Icon Venues, a company that specializes in managing the construction of sports and entertainment venues, was hired by CSU to hire the construction team, who then hired the construction workers.

“We’re here to try and make sure the right people are brought to the table,” said Wilson.

Kevin Waida, ASCSU Director of University Affairs, said the construction of the new stadium will bring a new and unique element for Rams to enjoy.

“Having the stadium here will bring the excitement of gameday to campus, while helping add new elements to our rich gameday culture,” wrote Waida in an email to the Collegian. “Students and alumni can expect tailgating, student focused gameday programming, new traditions and the excitement of Ram football.”

Senior Associate Athletic director at CSU, Doug Max, said he believes the stadium, as it is looking right now, should be done on time. Max said every week the construction team has an update meeting and confirmed that they are still on budget and on time.

Max said he believes the stadium will service patrons far better than that of Hughes Stadium had in the years it was used.

