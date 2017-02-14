CSU Rams sweep track and field weekly honors

After a record-setting weekend, the Colorado State track and field team made even more history on Tuesday.

The Rams swept all four weekly Mountain West conference honors after the team’s performances last weekend at the Don Kirby Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and the Husky Classic in Seattle, Washington. It is the first time in MW history that a track and field team has swept the awards.

Junior Mostafa Hassan and senior Aaliyah Pete were named the MW indoor field athletes of the week after their performances in the shot put in New Mexico, while senior Lorenda Holston was named the women’s indoor track athlete of the week and junior Jerrell Mock garnered the award on the men’s side.

Hassan’s big weekend in New Mexico featured a new indoor personal best which broke the CSU school record set back in January, 2005 by Magnus Lohse. Hassan’s throw of 66-8.5 is the second best all-time in conference indoor history and sits just 1.5-inches off the record of 66-10. This is the second such honor for Hassan this season.

Pete put up a personal best of 55-8.5 in the women’s shot put in New Mexico–a mark that puts her second in school history and third in conference history. Pete’s mark also ranks 13th nationally–currently putting her in a NCAA indoor national championships qualifying position.

Holston leads the way as far as weekly honors go, as she now has been named the women’s indoor track athlete of the week for the third time this season. Holston’s time of 8.06 in the 60-meter hurdles in Albuquerque broke the school-record for the fourth time this season and she now has the best time in the event in conference history.

Mock, who competed in Washington this weekend, ran the fastest 5,000-meters in CSU history with a time of 13:44.65. Mock broke his own school-record in the process, and he currently has the fourth-fastest time in the event in the conference and the ninth-best time nationally.

After the four-way sweep, the Rams have combined for 10 weekly conference honors this indoor season–a number that tops the Mountain West. Holston’s three awards are the most of any track athlete in the conference, while Hassan and mile-runner Cole Rockhold have received two-weekly honors each. Mock, Pete and Hunter Price round out the weekly awards with one apiece.

