CSU parking by the numbers

At Colorado State University a total of 2,828 commuter student permits and 1,999 residence hall student permits are sold annually, according to CSU Parking and Transportation Services “Campus Parking by the Numbers 2017” release.

There are a total of 4,510 student permit parking spaces, 1,421 multi-use spaces and 1,001 metered spaces.

More than 25 percent of the residence hall spaces have been vacant, Doug Mayhew, associate director of CSU Parking and Transportation Services, wrote in an email to the Collegian. This amounts to about 500 spaces.

All parking lots are frequently monitored and when parking violations are identified students will be given either a warning or a ticket depending on the offense. According to the release 50 percent of citations end as or are downgraded to warnings without fines.

Mayhew wrote that there are options for students who are looking for parking.

“Students currently have the option to purchase seven different kinds of permits,” Mayhew wrote. “Students who live on campus can purchase residence hall permits and students who live off campus can purchase permits for students who commute.”

Parking and Transportation Services has released a number of proposed changes that may be implemented this July.

For example the plan describes a “new low-cost section of Moby lot” where faculty, staff and certain students could pay a reduced fee of $400 to park. The Ingersoll lot may also be reduced from $628 to $400 for student parking.

Reduced $8 daily permits in the Moby lot and $6 daily permits in the Research lot could also come in the future as well as $1.25 short-term Moby lot permits.

However, costs could increase for faculty and staff annual permits, students who commute and certain residence hall permits. The plan notes that residence hall permits did not increase to the proposed 2016 rate.

A new special permit option could also be available to students. This permit would be limited to specific days of the week, such as permits for only Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The plan also discusses a potential to have up to a 5 percent expansion of reserved parking spaces. While reserved parking spaces are currently not open to students the plan describes the idea as “a future consideration.”

Costs that would not change include daily permits, short-term pay station costs per hour and Research Boulevard lot permits.

The proposed “30-year Employee Permit Program” is also included in the department’s proposal. Employees with 30+ years of service and who earn less than $50,000 would be issued a free A permit. Last year 200 free permits were given. Employees earning more than $75,000 would still pay full price under the program.

In regards to the 30-year program the proposal states that “employees support the current plan, but do not feel existing parkers should cover the cost.”

For more information about parking visit the CSU Parking & Transportation website.

