CSU men’s track and field garners national attention

For the third time this season the Colorado State men’s track and field team has cracked the nation’s top 10.

The Rams are currently ranked No. 10 by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association (USTFCCCA) in their weekly edition of their NCAA DI Men’s Indoor National Team Rankings.

Colorado State gained just over two points in this week’s rankings, moving their total from 64.86 to 66.91 on the season. The rankings used by the USTFCCCA are calculated by a formula that utilizes the top marks recorded this season by athletes and top marks from athletes prior to the 2016-17 season. Athletes earn a greater point total towards their team’s total point total with higher marks in their respective events.

The Colorado State men are the lone representatives of the Mountain West in the USTFCCCA’s top 25. The Rams were ranked as high as No. 9 by the organization to begin the indoor season.

All-American shot putter, Mostafa Hassan, continues his record-setting season as the top points producer for CSU. Hassan’s NCAA-best mark of 67-7.5 contributes 20.56 points to the team’s total. The Egypt native is one of three athletes in the nation to have a mark over 67 feet in the shot put this season. His mark of 67-7.5 leads the nation by two inches.

Hunter Price is Colorado State’s second highest point producer. Price, the Mountain West heptathlon record holder, earned 18.13 points for CSU in this week’s poll. His mark of 5,906 (adjusted to 5,945 for track size) ranks No. 3 in the nation. Nick Kravec’s heptathlon mark of 5,469 (adjusted to 5,508 for track size) is also a contributing factor to CSU’s total score.

Sophomore Cole Rockhold provided CSU with a significant points bump in this week’s ranking. Rockhold recorded the 4th fastest time in the nation with an altitude adjusted mile time of 3:57.19 (4:03.12 unadjusted), earning CSU 8.85 points in the USTFCCCA’s rankings.

The Colorado State men’s track and field team will be back in action this weekend as the team will split time in the Don Kirby Classic in Albuquerque, New Mexico and at the Husky Classic in Seattle, Washington on Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11.

Collegian sports editor Chad Deutschman can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @ChadDeutschman