CSU Health Network, Women and Gender Advocacy Center’s Body Acceptance Week begins today

Colorado State University students are coming together to celebrate all body types for Body Acceptance Week.

The CSU Health Network is teaming up with the Women and Gender Advocacy Center (WGAC) to teach and help students who are struggling with body image.

According to the CSU Health Network’s website “more than two-thirds of American women are dissatisfied with their bodies, and on college campuses, 60-90 percent of young women are dieting or trying to lose weight.”

While the majority of statistics focus on women, the CSU Health Network is focusing on the body image issues that men face as well.

“We also know that eating disorders are not just a women’s issue; approximately 10 percent of those with eating disorders are men,” reads CSU Health Network’s website. “Many young men are also struggling with compulsive exercising and/or abusing supplements or steroids.”

The week will be dedicated to students learning about body image and how to cope with negative feelings about their bodies. There will also be resources offered to help students who may be struggling so that they can find healthy alternatives to either lose weight or build confidence in learning to love the way they look.

All events are free and are as follows:

Monday- ASCSU will be giving out free shirts on the Plaza.

Tuesday- “Do You Even Lift Bro?” in LSC Room 308 from 4-5 p.m

Wednesday- Fitness Explosion and Mind/Body Spirit Fair at the Recreation Center from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Thursday- Stephanie Covington Armstrong presents “Not All Black Girls Know How To Eat: A Story of Bulimia” in the LSC Long’s Peak Ballroom at 6:00 p.m.

If students do not want to participate in Body Acceptance Week they can visit the CSU Health Network’s website for more information about body health or call (970) 491-7121 for assistance.