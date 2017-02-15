Fatal crash closes Mulberry Street for several hours

Update 9:07 p.m.: A driver involved in the collision near Mulberry Street and Frontage Road has died after being transported to Medical Center of the Rockies around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver’s identity has not yet been released by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

The driver was travelling westbound on Mulberry Street in a Tan Honda Accord while Zachary Marshall, 32, approached Frontage Road in his GMC pickup truck.

Marshall and the driver of the Honda collided with each other after both vehicles entered the intersection of Mulberry Street and Frontage Road when the traffic light changed. The vehicles rested on the southeast side of the intersection after the collison, according to Fort Collins Police Services.

Marshall was treated for minor injuries at the scene before being released.

Eastbound Mulberry Street was closed at I-25 for nearly four hours while investigators processed the scene. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to have contributed to the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

Update 5:45 p.m.: Westbound Mulberry Road is open at the Frontage road. Eastbound Mulberry and Southbound Frontage remain closed while CRASH is investigating the scene.

Original:

A major crash on Mulberry and Frontage Road has shut down traffic along eastbound and westbound Mulberry and southbound Frontage Road near I-25.

According to Fort Collins Police, one person has been transported to the Medical Center of the Rockies with serious injuries, and the other driver refused medical assistance. Three people were involved in the crash.

A sedan was traveling westbound on Mulberry while turning into the frontage road, when a white truck heading east on Mulberry collided with the passenger side of the sedan, according to Kate Kimble, public relations manager for Fort Collins Police Services. Upon impact, the truck was turned around due to the collision. The driver of the sedan sustained serious injuries and was transported.

The CRASH Team is currently investigating. While police cars remain at the scene, many of the emergency vehicles are gone, according to Collegian photographer Ashley Potts. Traffic on Mulberry is currently backed up to Timberline Road, as of 4:45 p.m.

Fort Collins Police are advising people to find an alternate route since the roads will be closed for several hours for the CRASH Team’s investigation.

“The intersection will be closed for several hours, so we just ask for people’s patience while they process the scene,” Kimble said.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. The Collegian will update this article as more information becomes available.

