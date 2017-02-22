Rocky Mountain Collegian

Crash on Mulberry and Taft Hill knocks down traffic light

Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday evening, a crash occurred on the intersection of Mulberry and Taft Hill that temporarily blocked westbound Mulberry.

A crash on the Mulberry Street and Taft Hill Road intersection caused a traffic light to fall into the intersection Wednesday night. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)

The crash knocked down one of the traffic light poles, causing it to lose power. 

While the scene initially looked serious, there appeared to be minimal damage to a single car involved. 

The car was cleared from the intersection and on a tow truck by 9:15 p.m. On scene personnel were mainly focused on getting the stoplight back up and running.

Power to the rest of the intersection stoplights was out, so an officer was directing traffic. Westbound Mulberry was temporarily blocked at the intersection. 

This is a developing story. The Collegian will update the story with more details as they become available.

Collegian reporter Ashley Potts can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @11smashley.

