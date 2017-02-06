Board of Governors discuss immigration ban, stadium updates

During the Board of Governor Meetings held at CSU-Pueblo between Feb. 1 and 3 President Tony Frank discussed the current immigration ban and a status update was given on the stadium construction.

“What we have tried to do is keep our focus on supporting our students, our CSU students impacted by these policies,” Frank said. “We want to make sure that they are supported to the full extent they can be and that they have the opportunity to continue their studies.”

In addition Frank said that Senator Michael Bennet, Senator Cory Gardner and Representative Jared Polis have been advocating on behalf of the three CSU students who were stuck abroad due to the travel ban enacted by executive order.

According to the update the stadium construction is currently on schedule and within budget.

The stadium has a pending soft opening for Sept. 2 and an official opening for the first home football game Sept. 9.

Between naming rights, sponsorships and philanthropy nearly 87 million dollars has been received or pledged towards the stadium.

The stadium has sold out its premium seating for donors which includes 23 suites, 43 loge boxes, 149 indoor club seats and 819 outdoor club seats.

