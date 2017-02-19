On this weeks episode of Beer Me, beer connoisseurs Casey Robinson and Frank Conley head to Zwei Brewing to try out their flagship pilsner.
The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.
By Casey Robinson Leave a Comment Filed Under: Beer Me Tagged With: beer, Beer Me!, beer review, Casey Robinson, Fort Collins, Frank Conley, Pilsner, Zwei Brewing
On this weeks episode of Beer Me, beer connoisseurs Casey Robinson and Frank Conley head to Zwei Brewing to try out their flagship pilsner.
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit corporate.collegian.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Newsroom: 970-491-7513; news@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level
Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado