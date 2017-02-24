On this week of Beer Me, beer buds Casey Robinson and Frank Conley head over to Black Bottle Brewery to try out their Scuba Steve and talk with the owner Sean Nook.
The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.
By Casey Robinson Leave a Comment Filed Under: Beer Me Tagged With: beer, Beer Me!, Black Bottle Brewery, Casey Robinson, Frank Conley, Scuba Steve
On this week of Beer Me, beer buds Casey Robinson and Frank Conley head over to Black Bottle Brewery to try out their Scuba Steve and talk with the owner Sean Nook.
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit corporate.collegian.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Newsroom: 970-491-7513; news@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level
Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado