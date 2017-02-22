Bedard and Williams earn Mountain West honors

Colorado State track and field swept the Mountain West athlete of the week honors again.

Sophomore Kelcey Bedard and freshman Preston Williams were named the MW women’s and men’s athlete of the week, the conference announced Tuesday.

The honor is the first time that both Bedard and Willaims have earned a conference award in their careers. Bedard now holds the top weight throw mark in the conference this season and Williams set the league’s best long jump mark.

Bedard won the Rocky Mountain Classc by over half a foot with her 63-1.5 weight hurl mark. The mark set a new personal best for the sophomore and ranks seventh all-time on Colorado State’s indoor list.

In his first collegiate track and field meet of his career Williams set a 24-6.25 in the long jump to win the event by over a foot. Williams’ mark set at the Rocky Mountain Classic ranks second-best on CSU’s all-time indoor list and is the best by a CSU athlete since 1970 (Phil Webb, 24-10). Not only did Williams’ mark rank No. 1 in the MW, it also ranks 49th nationally.

The two awards CSU garnered Tuesday put the team at a total of 12 for the season, finishing the year with the most awards by any school in the conference. Lorenda Holston led CSU with three, the most by any women’s or men’s track athlete in the conference. Mostafa Hassan and Cole Rockhold followed with two each, while Bedard, Williams, Jerrell Mock, Aaliyah Pete and Hunter Price all had one. The eight members of CSU track and field to be honored are the most by any team in the MW.

The Colorado State track and field team will compete at the Mountain West Indoor Track and Field Championships Thursday, Feb. 23-25. at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Collegian sports editor Chad Deutschman can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter