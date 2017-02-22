ASCSU talks budgets, credit requirements for election candidates

Amendments to the election process, as well as budget reports, dominated the Associated Students of Colorado State University senate on Wednesday night.

Mike Lensky, vice president of ASCSU, presented again on the Student Fee Review Board. Next week, budgets for SLICE and the School of Music, Theater and Dance will be presented.

A question was raised about opting out of fees. Lensky said that a subsidized philosophy approach is used in regards to fees, and used Adult Veteran Learner Services as an example. Currently, each student pays around $7 to have ALVS on campus, and if only those using it were to pay for it, it would cost those students roughly $70 each to fund it.

There is no opt out program, Lensky said, but that it is a discussion each vice president has. He said the subsidy philosophy is the best route available right now.

Up for discussion once more was a resolution which brings changes to the current ASCSU election code. Much of the senate’s discussion was dominated by this resolution, and one of the main changes which presented a concern was the credit requirement for individuals running.

Currently, ASCSU bylaws require the individuals running for the office of president and vice president to hold sixty credits cumulative, or have completed roughly thirty credits, or one year, each.

Amendments to the resolution presented this week would completely remove the credit requirement in order to not disenfranchise transfer students, graduate students or even first-year, or freshmen, students. The point was raised that not all freshmen students are traditional freshmen students – for example, those freshly out of high school or younger in age.

After much discussion, Senator Jennifer Murrary motioned to amend the amendments in order to create a compromise. Murrary suggested exempting graduate students from all requirements and lowering the credit requirement to 24 credits cumulatively for the office of president and vice president.

Speaker Pro Tempore Edward Kendall pointed out to the body that much confusion still remained and many were likely unaware what they were voting on.

Sam Barthel, the ASCSU elections manager, hoped the body would be able to vote on the bill tonight.

“I did not foresee so many changes to be made to credit requirement,” Barthel said.

The body voted to send the resolution back to the university issues committee in order to discuss the resolution further without taking up more of the senate body’s time.

The resolution will reappear for discussion in front of the senate body next week.

Collegian reporter Rachel Telljohn can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @racheltelljohn.