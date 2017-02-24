Art and science come together in the Curfman Gallery

The Curfman Gallery in the Lory Student Center has opened its doors again. This time the work inside may not necessarily be what is expected of an art gallery, but is art nonetheless.

The 10th annual Art and Science Exhibition debuted on Feb. 21. This exhibition is put on by the College of Natural Sciences and the Department of Art and Art History within the College of Liberal Arts in an effort to co-mingle their seemingly very separate disciplines. They took to heart the words of Leonardo da Vinci, who said, “Study the science of art and the art of science.”

The university wide exhibition features works in all media forms. More traditional paintings, drawings and photographs are featured, as well as microscopic photography, videography and even grown crystals on an ordinary spoon. Subject matter ranges from actual images of microscopic cells, to sewn in bacterial cultures, from telescopic photographs of the galaxy to a painted exploration of the zodiac star signs. All of this to show that art can be found anywhere, and that anything can function as creative inspiration.

Art and science are typically seen as very separate. They have even been described as being controlled by two separate parts of the brain. This exhibition encourages the blurring of the hard line between the two and collaboration between areas.

“This exhibition acknowledges and celebrates the wide range of creative output found in the juxtaposition of art and science,” said the College of Natural Sciences in the call for entry. And that theme is very persistent through all of the works in the gallery.

The works will be on display now through March 24. The gallery is open Monday through Saturday from noon until 7 p.m. Stop by for more info or follow @csulscarts on Instagram and Twitter. Or visits their website at lsc.colostat.edu/campus-activites/lsc-arts/