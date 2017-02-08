Around 200 rally at Old Town Square for immigrant and Muslim solidarity rally

Rocky Mountain Collegian

Jake Knebel, an activist with Fort Collins for Progress, made it clear that of the roughly 200 community members, "none of us are paid protesters" February 7, 2017 (Davis Bonner | Collegian)
Kathy K. shows off her sign denouncing Trump, Bannon and Gardner during Fort Collins for Progress' rally in Old Town (Davis Bonner | Collegian)
Jeff Young and his daughter Leilani came to "show their support for all immigrants" along with an estimated 200 other protesters during Fort Collins for Progress' rally in Old Town. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)
Jesus Castro speaks to a crowd of roughly 200 about the importance in immigrants in America as part of a rally organized by Fort Collins for Progress, February 7, 2017 (Davis Bonner | Collegian)
Israa Eldeiry speaks to a crowd of roughly 200 about her experience being a Muslim woman after Trump's election. This was part of a rally organized by Fort Collins for Progress, February 7, 2017 (Davis Bonner | Collegian)
An estimated 150-200 community members gathered in Old Town Fort Collins Tuesday to show support for immigrants. This event was organized by Fort Collins for Progress (Davis Bonner | Collegian)
Patricia Miller-Fuerza of Fort Collins for Progress speaks to a crowd of roughly 150-200 community members about the importance of immigrants in America, February 7, 2017 (Davis Bonner | Collegian)

Roughly 200 people gathered in Old Town Square Tuesday afternoon to rally against U.S. President Donald Trump.

The event, held by Fort Collins for Progress, was organized to express solidarity for immigrants and Muslims targeted by Trump’s recent travel ban and to oppose Trump’s plan to build a wall. The local organization previously held a rally last week in support of Muslim and immigrants, which garnered around 2,000 participants.

The rally also called on Senator Cory Gardner to host open and accessible Town Hall meetings in Fort Collins during his upcoming recess. Organizers made a petition to to urge Colorado officials such as senator Cory Gardner, senator Michael Bennett and state representative Jared Polis to protect the Muslim and immigrants.

The event was organized with a Facebook event with the hashtag “#ResistTrumpTuesday.” According to Lacey Brunmeier, Fort Collins for Progress event coordinator, the hashtag was taken from MoveOn.org, a national non-profit that aims to provide civic engagement tools to the public.

“We just kind of wanted to take that idea and bring it to our community,” Brunmeier said.

Fort Collins for Progress will not continue to use the #ResistTrumpTuesday. Brunmeier said her personal reasoning for not continuing the hashtag is because Trump already has too much attention.

“What we’re hoping to do is kind of revamp it in a more positive light. We don’t really want to use ‘resist trump’ as a hashtag anymore,” Brunmeier said. “We’re going to sit down together in the next week or two and decide on a more positive way to bring our community together without there being that hashtag.”

Brunmeier said rallies influences the community because it shows support to Muslim and immigrant communities.

For Israa Eldeiry, senior social work major at Colorado State University, she said she has been feeling a lot of support post-election.

“Trump’s election has been a blessing in disguise,” Eldeiry said. “All the support I have received over the last few weeks is what keeps me going.”

Fort Community members came to the rally for a variety of reasons.

“I am out here today to support all immigrants and to show that I am against Trump,” Fort Collins resident Jeff Young said.

Fort Collins for Progress activist Jake Knebal said he was out to save the EPA, and to show that they are not paid protestors.

Brunmeier said Fort Collins for Progress will not be holding a rally next Tuesday because they do not want people to burn out. She said they will keep holding events as long as people want to attend them.

“We want to turn it (the rallies) into something more positive,” Brunmeier said. “All of our events are about peace and solidarity, and that’s what we want to portray as well.”

