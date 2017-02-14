Alternative Valentine’s Day activities in Fort Collins

Overpriced Italian and fondue are everyone’s romantic go to. It is overdone, boring and needs to go. Your significant other, your ride or die, your person, whoever they are, deserves something a little more out of the ordinary, so here are a few options for you to toy with.

Chocolates and Twinkling Lights

When: Tuesday, Feb. 14

Where: Old Town, Fort Collins

Time: Best before 7 p.m. Price: Determined by how much chocolate you buy

We all know the best part of Valentine’s Day is the chocolate and having someone special to share it with. So why not do both? Walk from chocolate shop to chocolate shop having your own little dessert tour, try it all. Feb. 14, aka Valentine’s Day, is the last day to see Old Town magically lit up in lights so this would be a perfect AND romantic way to appreciate them before the season is over. Shops in Old Town tend to close early on weekdays, so the earlier the better.

Picnic at Horsetooth

When: Tuesday, Feb. 14

Where: Horsetooth Reservoir, Fort Collins

Time: Day or Night Price: around $30

The weather is supposed to be sunny and in the high 50s, so grab a jacket, your date and head up to the reservoir. Get pizza, Chinese or whatever your favorite takeout is to make it simple. Just you two, the views and some good food. If you choose to make it a night picnic I recommend lots of blankets and some warm drinks. Make sure not to put a damper on your date by getting a ticket, buy a day pass for just $7 when you get up there. Feeling more spontaneous and thinking about grabbing a year-round site to have a campfire at? Look into campsite and fire information online.

Website: http://www.co.larimer.co.us/parks/horsetooth.cfm

Valentine’s Day: Moulin Rouge



When: Tuesday, Feb. 14

Where: Lyric Cinema Café, Fort Collins

Time: 7 p.m. Price: $10 a ticket

See the extravagant and out of the ordinary romance that is “Moulin Rouge” on Valentine’s Day. This cult classic is a music lover’s dream. Its intense energy makes it impossible to look away, and you will not want to. It is all about forbidden love, which is perfect for this holiday. See it with your date, and grab drinks and dinner after.

Website: http://lyriccinemacafe.com/valentines-day-moulin-rouge/