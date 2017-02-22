58 CSU athletes named Academic All-Mountain West honorees

A school record of 58 Colorado State athletes were named in the Fall 2016 Academic All-Mountain West team. The honorees were recognized by the conference for their work in classroom during the fall 2016 season.

As a league the Mountain West honored 614 student-athletes — a conference record.

Recognition of Colorado State’s 58 student-athletes surpasses the previous record of 48 set back in the fall 2015 season. The 58 athletes come from all five of CSU’s fall varsity athletic programs: men’s and women’s cross country, football, soccer and volleyball.

Of the 58 athletes three hold a cumulative grade point-average of 4.0: Alex Hess (women’s cross country), Amanda Young (volleyball) and Ricardo Kaempfen (men’s cross country). Fourteen athletes hold a cumulative grade point-average over 3.75.

In order to qualify for the Academic All-Mountain West award athletes in consideration must have completed at least one academic semester at the member university and hold a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or better. In addition to the work inside the classroom the athlete must have competed in at least 50 percent of the respected team’s varsity contests in the past season.

Collegian sports editor Chad Deutschman can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @ChadDeutschman