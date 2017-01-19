Women’s March to be held in Denver post Trump inauguration

A women’s march will be held in downtown Denver on Jan. 21 from 9 – 11 a.m. The event, inspired by the sister event in Washington D.C., has 32,291 people saying they will be attending on the Facebook event.

The march, taking place after President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, is organized as a demonstration for women’s rights. The event is free and open to the public.

“Women make up over 50 percent of the population, yet the rights of women and other marginalized groups are in danger of being taken away,” wrote Cheetah McLellan, one of the local organizers in a press release to the Collegian. “We hope the march helps inspire women and all participants to take action and do whatever they can to participate in our democracy.”

According to the Facebook event page, the goals of the march include speaking out to the nation and to President-elect Donald Trump to say women will “maintain the freedom and lawful protection to choose what is best for them as it concerns their biological and reproductive health.”

The march, beginning at 9:30 a.m., will have a 1.3 mile route and start and end at Civic Center Park in Denver. Following the march, a rally will be held at the Greek Amphitheater, and 16 women will speak. Some of the featured speakers include Robin Kniech, a Denver city council member at-large, and slam poet Suzi Q. Smith. A full list of speakers and performers is available on the official march website.

Colorado Women’s College will offer a paid parking lot for march attendees and buses. There will also be space for making signs prior to the march starting at 7 a.m.

Over 200 sister marches have been scheduled for Jan. 21. Colorado has six other marches in Colorado Springs, Aspen, Durango, Carbondale, Grand Junction and Steamboat Springs.

