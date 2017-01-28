What students should expect for parking and more on game day

Colorado State University held a Game Day and new stadium open house on Friday, Jan. 27 to provide information on what to expect for game day travel, parking, tailgating and experience.

“This is a culmination of two years of work,” said Gary Ozzello the Executive Director for Community Outreach and Engagement. “We listened long and hard to our audiences and incorporated that into the plan.”

The open house had six information stations including parking, traffic and transportation, game day experience, stadium advisory group and Fort Collins road and construction projects.

Parking

All regular CSU parking permits will not be valid on game days for the main campus parking lots. The parking lots will open to a football game permit holder 4 hours before the game and close 4 hours after.

On game day residents and staff who park on the south side of campus, this includes Westfall, Parmelee, Allison parking lots will have to repark their vehicles on game day Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m. Four hours after the game parking will return to normal. Vehicles can be moved to the new Research Boulevard parking lot and parking lots near the Nuclear Risk Reduction Center. A shuttle service will be provided to and from these parking lots. The north side of campus will not have to repark. There will be parking restrictions for football and stadium events in the surrounding areas that presently have the weekday parking permit program.

Tailgating

There will be places to tailgate near the Lagoon and stadium. Most of the parking lots available on game day will allow tailgating. CSU is still working on a plan that details where and how alcohol can be transported on campus for tailgating. There will be live music and activities for tailgaters. There will be temporary trash and recycling bins located at major exits so people can throw items away before entering surrounding neighborhoods. CSU is also looking into ways to reduce noise during game days including a sound system to lessen loudspeaker noise.

Traffic and upcoming road closures

On game day there will be traffic control at major intersections, but it is predicted that there will be congestion. A shuttle service will be available to the stadium. CSU ambassadors will be at transit stops and campus intersections to help guide fans and bicyclists.

“There is concern about the increase of foot traffic for the surrounding neighborhoods,” said Delynn Coldiron the neighborhood services manager for the city of Fort Collins. “It’s important to be a good neighbor and don’t hurt others’ property.”

The open house also covered upcoming road closures. From February 25 to March 19 Shields Street will be closed, but there will still be bicycle and pedestrian crossing at the Elizabeth intersection. There will be three major road closures on Prospect. From Febuary 13 to March 19 Prospect from Remington to College will be closed and from March 19 through April 16 Westbound Prospect will be closed.

More information on the CSU game day plans can be found at stadium.colostate.edu.

