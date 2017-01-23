State trooper runs stop sign, vehicle collision results in serious injuries

A collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Giddings Road and Richards Lake Road, about six miles north of campus, resulted in major injuries Sunday evening.

A 2017 Buick Enclave was hit by a 2016 Toyota Camry that had failed to stop at a stop sign. The vehicles ended up northeast of the intersection in a field.

The driver of the Camry is a State Trooper in Weld County in the Colorado State Patrol. The collision occurred in their personal vehicle.

The driver of the Enclave and the front seat passenger had serious injuries and were transported to the Poudre Valley Hospital. The state trooper, and their adolescent passenger, were transported to the Medical Center of the Rockies with serious injuries.

The Fort Collins Police CRASH Team shut down the intersection of the collision for five and a half hours while the scene was investigated. Police believe that no alcohol or drugs were involved in the collision.

Because the collision occurred in the 8th Judicial District, involved a law enforcement employee and serious bodily injuries the Critical Incident Response Team is responsible for releasing information that can identify the State Trooper. Identifying information on the civilians will be released at a later time by Fort Collins Police.

The investigation is still ongoing and will be presented to the Larimer County District Attorney’s office for review after the investigation is concluded.

If anyone who has more information on the collision and has not spoken to law enforcement, they should contact Tim Brennan at 970-416-2229.

