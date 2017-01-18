Trump inauguration events to begin Thursday

President-Elect Donald Trump will be sworn in on Friday, and the full schedule of inauguration events begins Thursday. Trump’s trail to the White House has lasted over a year and the been distinct in its fair amount of controversy on the way.

Support of the Trump campaign was voiced on the Colorado State University campus when students built a “free speech wall” meant to encourage free speech, as well as symbolize the border wall between the United States and Mexico Trump has proposed. Some students opposed the demonstration.

Following the election, hundreds of people in Fort Collins gathered in Civic Center park in a “Peace and Solidarity rally” for what was originally intended as an anti-Trump march and later became a demonstration for peace and unity.

On Friday, Trump will become the 45th president of the United States – here’s what to know:

How to watch

All major news channels will air special all-day inauguration coverage including CBS, ABC, NBC News, Fox, CNN, MSNBC.

ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX will stream the proceedings online, but may require a log in with a TV provider to access coverage.

If you don’t have a TV provider C-SPAN, Bloomberg Politics, and the Washington Post have partnered with YouTube to stream the events. The White House will also be streaming the ceremonies on its website.

Order of Events

Thursday 10:35 a.m. Eastern: Inauguration events will begin at with a public concert, “The Voices of the People” at the Lincoln Memorial in DC.

Thursday 3:00 p.m. Eastern: Trump and Vice President-Elect Mike Pence will participate in a wreath ceremony, placing a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknowns.

Thursday 4:00 p.m. Eastern: Trump will deliver remarks at Lincoln Memorial.

Friday 9:30 a.m. Eastern: The Inauguration ceremony will begin on the west front of the Capital.

Friday 11:30 am Eastern: Opening Remarks will be made by religious leaders and Pence will be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Trump will recite the oath of office, administered by US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

Friday 3:00 pm Eastern: The Inaugural parade will make its way along Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House.

