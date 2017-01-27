Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Syllabus Week is Over, Now What?

The top three most difficult habits for most college students to uphold during the semester are eating well, exercising and keeping a sleep schedule worth telling your parents about.

Eating Well

Eating healthy is rough, especially in the dorms on campus. Although the dining halls are trying hard to keep us happy and full, sometimes nutrition takes a back seat. There are many resources and alternative options, such as the free nutritionalist on campus. It’s easy to book an appointment at: http://housing.colostate.edu/nutrition.

If adding more to your already hectic schedule doesn’t sound appealing, there is always the option of altering the meals you pick in the dining halls.

  • Breakfast: Try oatmeal with all the fixings: fruit and nuts with honey on top. It tastes delicious and is just the energy boost you need to conquer your classes every day.
  • Lunch: Corbett dining hall offers a salad bar where someone will make you an entree sized salad with protein, they also have vegetarian options available.
  • Dinner: Parmelee Hall has a Kosher Bistro that always has yummy, healthy options. Other things to look for are lean meats, such as turkey, and vegetables. Depending on the level of dedication you have, try a bowl of melon drizzled in honey for dessert; extra sweet and filling.

     

    Eating well can change your outlook on the day. Photo courtesy of Colorado State University Health and Human Sciences.

Exercise

It can be hard to find the motivation to make your way to the Student Recreation Center now that it’s chilly outside. Exercise is important though, so try fitting it in when you’re near it. Wearing exercise clothes during the day can be motivating to get yourself to the gym after you’re done with classes, and don’t worry, this doesn’t mean you have to skip the after-class-nap you were looking forward to — it means you’ll be even more tired for it after your workout. Score.

 

Exercise gets all the happy endorphins you need pumping through your body. Photo courtesy CSU Student Recreation Center.

Sleep

The way to accomplish the seemingly impossible and get enough sleep, is to keep a strict schedule.

Sitting down for 30 minutes each Sunday to look at the week’s schedule can save a lot of sleep. This allows you to find availability during the day, not ungodly hours of the night, to do homework and other activities. Setting aside this time ensures you’ll be well rested for the semester.

No need to drop bank at Whole Foods or go out in the cold to exercise, hopefully you’ll even get some more sleep because of this. Happy spring semester, Rams.

 

