Squirrel Nut Zippers to visit The Lincoln Center this weekend

Finding success with the swing revival period of the late 1990s, creator Jimbo Mathus along with original member Chris Phillips are reactivating The Squirrel Nut Zippers for a tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their most successful and celebrated album “Hot.”

The reactivated stage line-up, including singer Ingrid Lucia of The Flying Neutrinos and other leading New Orleans musicians, will stop at The Lincoln Center in Fort Collins this weekend to deliver a performance embodying the band’s eclectic sound.

Forming in 1993, the band’s sound includes many different genres including gypsy jazz, Delta Blues, Calypso and klezmer. Producing five albums over the years, the band’s latest album “Lost at Sea” was a live studio album released in 2009.

Released in 1996, “Hot” exploded, selling over 1.3 million copies. The album features the band’s commercially successful single “Hell,” which was featured on the pilot of MGM Television’s “Dead Like Me” and was covered by the ska band Streetlight Manifesto. Another popular song on the album is “Put a Lid on It,” inspired by band member Stacy Guess who had a cocaine addiction and died two weeks before the recording of “Hot,” said band member Tom Maxwell in an interview with The News & Observer in 2014.

Providing upbeat and fun music, the Squirrel Nut Zippers will bring a unique and lively show to Fort Collins in celebration of a beloved album.

Located at 417 West Magnolia Street, The Lincoln Center has hosted many big musical acts including U2, Ray Charles and Randy Newman. The venue accommodates large stage shows with lots of seating.

The Squirrel Nut Zippers will perform at the Lincoln Center on Sunday, January 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on lctix.com or by calling the box office at (970) 221-6730.