Senior day ends in defeat for CSU swimming and diving

Colorado State swimming and diving fell to Mountain West rival Wyoming 173.5-126.5 Saturday at the Moby Pool as the team honored their seniors.

“It is never fun to lose, but I believe we have made steps in the right direction,” CSU swim and dive head coach Christopher Woodard said. “Hopefully this rivalry will be back to where it was a few years ago.”

In a poolside presentation before the meet began, Colorado State honored their nine senior members: Jenna Beaury, Teagan Griffith, Allie Jacobs, Meg Loyd, Gabby Morely, Elizabeth Prasse, Karin Roh, Emily Williams and Bailey Williamson.

The 2016 graduating class has worked to earn degrees representing seven different majors.

“To see that growth and maturity and setting standards for the classes after them has been so important,” Woodard said about the graduating class. “We owe them a debt of gratitude and I hope when they finish that they have smiles on their faces and that they remember this fondly.”

The meet did not end the way CSU had hoped for their seniors, but the loss did not prevent some personal victories.

Sophomore Haley Rowley took first in three individual events (500 & 1000 freestyle, 200 IM), as she totaled 27 points for CSU.

“That 100 backstroke, I believe, is her best duel-meet time ever and it certainly is if you include altitude-adjustment,” Woodard said about Rowley’s performance. “I know she was hurting down at the end, but she pulled out the win. I’m very proud of the way she swam.”

In addition to Rowley’s standout performance, sophomore Tonicia Thomas won the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:02.79, while junior Rowan Hauber won the 100 backstroke via a time of 56.04.

In the diving pool, the Rams were unable to break through against the Cowgirls. In the 1-meter event, freshman Madison Gess finished 4th with a team-leading score of 244.13. In the 3-meter event, sophomore Nicole Sisco was able to finish 3rd with a total score of 256.65. The Colorado State Women’s diving team will travel to Colorado Springs next weekend to participate in the Air Force Academy Diving Invitational.

As the Rams’ season starts to come to an end, the ladies are preparing for the Mountain West Conference Championships in College Station, Texas.

“These girls are chomping at the bit to get to the championship, and compete against some of the best,” Woodard said about the team’s excitement for the postseason. CSU will be looking to build off an 8th place performance in last years’ event.

The teams will wrap up the regular season with a duel meet February 1, against the University of Northern Colorado at the Moby Pool at 5:00 p.m. MT.

