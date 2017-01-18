Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Rocky Mountain Showdown date announced by PAC-12

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Featured, Football, Sports

The PAC-12 announced its schedule Wednesday, which includes the annual Rocky Mountain Showdown on Friday September 1, 2017. Originally scheduled for Saturday the 2nd, the move to Friday night could be in anticipation of getting the game nationally televised.

Time and TV info have not yet been released but this will be back-to-back years in which the teams met on the Friday of Labor Day Weekend; Last season the game was televised on ESPN.

The 88th meeting between the Rams and Buffs will take place in Denver for a 17th time since 1998. Attendance for the RMS has increased in each of the past five seasons, peaking last year at 69,850, the highest total since 2003. Of those tickets, 34,167 were purchased by Ram fans, marking an increase for a fourth straight year.

2017 COLORADO STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Friday, Sept. 1—vs. Colorado (in Denver)

Saturday, Sept. 9—ABILENE CHRISTIAN

Saturday, Sept. 16—at Alabama

Saturday, Sept. 23—OREGON STATE

MW Opponents (Dates TBA)

Home: Boise State, Air Force, Nevada and San Jose State

Road: Hawai’i, New Mexico, Utah St., Wyoming

Collegian sports reporter Justin Michael can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.

