Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Two Rams earn Mountain West Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Featured, Sports Tagged With: , ,

Colorado State’s Lorenda Holston and Cole Rockhold were named the Mountain West Indoor Track and Field athletes of the week after recording a pair of the nation’s top times in their respected events, the conference announced Tuesday.

Holtson, a senior, recorded a program-record 8.18 (8.20 with altitude adjustment) in the 60-meter hurdles at the Potts Invitational preliminary round. Holston’s time ranks second all-time in Mountain West history.

Following her preliminary performance, Holston clocked a 8.23 (8.25 with altitude adjustment) in the finals, which marks as the second fastest time in program history only to her earlier preliminary round. Her time in the final ranks fifth-best in Mountain West history. After the altitude adjustment, Holston’s 8.20 time ranks as not only the fastest time in the Mountain West this season, but also seventh-best in the nation.

Sophomore Cole Rockhold was the catalyst in Colorado State’s performance in the mile run, as Rockhold led the pack in a 1-2-3-4 finish for the Rams with a time of 4:02.15. Rockhold’s time currently ranks fourth-best in the nation.

The award handed to both Holston and Rockhold are the first of their career. The tandem joins CSU heptathlete Hunter Price as the second and third Rams to earn Mountain West honors this year, as Price was awarded in December.

The last time CSU earned weekly honors in both men’s and women’s in the same week was April 13, 2016, when throwers Mostafa Hassan and Aaliyah Pete were both honored.

CSU Track and Field is back in action Friday Jan. 20 and Saturday Jan. 21, as they travel to Manhattan, Kansas for the Deloss Dodds Invitational and Multis.

Collegian sports editor Chad Deutschman can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @ChadDeutschman

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit corporate.collegian.com for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Newsroom: 970-491-7513; news@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level
Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Send us your news
KCSU FM
Collegian Archives
Student Video Productions
Advertise with us
Work for us! Employment Application
About us
Frequently Asked Questions
Licensing Our Content