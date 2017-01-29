Racial healing speech, faculty forum to occur Monday in Lory Student Center

Tia Brown McNair, who works to advance undergraduate education and student success, will speak about racial healing on the CSU campus this Monday.

McNair will speak from 4 to 5 p.m. in room 386 of the Lory Student Center.

Her speech is called “Racial Healing Session with Students.” In addition to her speech, she will be on Colorado State University’s campus all day Monday to meet with faculty and administrators about how CSU can become more of a student-ready institution.

McNair is the Vice President of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Student Success at the American Association of Colleges and Universities (AAC&U). She leads AAC&U projects and meetings regarding student success and making excellence inclusive in undergraduate education.

“Dr. McNair’s experience and expertise will be helpful to our university’s focus on student learning and success,” wrote Kathy Sisneros, CSU’s Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs, in an email to faculty.

Sisneros wrote that McNair’s knowledge will specifically aid CSU to better design their practice, organizational arrangements and institutional philosophy for students. According to Sisneros, doing so will promote engagement and success for current and future students.

McNair earned her doctorate degree in higher education administration from George Washington University. Prior to working at AAC&U, McNair was the Assistant Director of the National College Access Network in Washington D.C. She is also the co-author of several publications including the book “Becoming a Student-Ready College: A New Culture of Leadership for Student Success” and “Using Data and Inquiry to Build Equity-focused College-going Cultures.”

AAC&U works to advance and ensure the quality, vitality and public standing of undergraduate liberal education, according to their website. They are comprised of 1,400 member institutions across the country. The association aims to extend the advantages of a liberal education to all students, regardless of their intended careers or academic specializations.

According to an email from Sisneros, students who are in the President’s Multicultural Student Advisory Committee, Associated Students of CSU or who are peer mentors, are encouraged to attend McNair’s speech.

Those planning on attending can RSVP to Maggie.Miranda-Birt@colostate.edu.

