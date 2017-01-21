PHOTOS: Women’s March in Denver

Thousands gather for a women’s march in Denver in response to the inauguration of Donald Trump.
The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.
By Collegian Leave a Comment Filed Under: Featured, Photo Stories
Thousands gather for a women’s march in Denver in response to the inauguration of Donald Trump.
"If you prick us, do we not bleed? if you tickle us, do we not laugh? if you poison us, do we not die? and if you wrong us, shall we not revenge?"
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit corporate.collegian.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Newsroom: 970-491-7513; news@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level
Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado